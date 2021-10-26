 
     
Emergency Management head Arafat thanks for international solidarity with Romania's Covid battle

Speaking today at the National Intervention Coordination and Management Center (CNCCI) in Ciolpani, head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat stressed that the solidarity of European states materialized in shipments of equipment, medicines and even the deployment of medical teams helps Romania to better overcome the health crisis.

The senior Health official made this statement as a shipment of more than 6,000 doses of monoclonal antibodies and 170 5L and 8L flow oxygen concentrators provided under the European Civil Protection Mechanism arrived at CNCCI from Serbia.

Arafat said that medical teams are also expected to arrive this week.

"I can only say that the solidarity we see from all sides makes us feel that our friends stand by us, as well as everyone supporting us at this time, I feel that we will better overcome the current situation. I thank our friends for their support and their cooperation which will continue and stay as strong as possible in the areas of emergencies and healthcare," Arafat said, adding that the freshly arrived monoclonal antibodies and oxygen concentrators will be distributed to COVID-19 hospitals right this night.

