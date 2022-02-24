Emergency Situations Inspectorate in Vaslui identifies locations to receive refugees from Ukraine

The Vaslui Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) has identified places in the county where camps from the Ukrainian refugees could be located, but also other locations where these people could be accommodated, depending on requests.

"We expect them to come along the Albita, from the South and North, we do not know exactly what option could they choose, but we have considered all the options. We don't have a location right now, we cannot say for sure where the refugee camp will be. We have capabilities, we have a camp, so that we can become operational within the 12 hours of procedural steps. We have identified several locations, we have taken into account as large numbers of people as possible, so that we will establish these camps and use the existing capabilities of the other accommodation centres," the head of ISU Iasi, Niculae Tataru, told AGERPRES.Until now, there have been no requests for the reception of refugees from Ukraine in Vaslui County.According to ISU Vaslui, the accommodation camp has a capacity of 200 places, but the number of refugees that could be received in the county is higher, because there are spaces that can be provided by other institutions.