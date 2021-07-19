Emergency supplies approved for flood-stricken areas in Alba County

The National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) on Monday approved taking out emergency supplies from the state reserves allocating them to Ocolis, Campeni, Sohodol and Rosia Montana in Alba County, all areas heavily affected last week by floods.

Annex to Decision 47 of CNSU comprises a list of the emergency supplies for Alba County:

- 35,000 liters of diesel fuel

- 8 complete modular constructions

- 260 fully furnished beds

- 520 beds

- 8,500 liters of water

- 2,600 cans of meat

- 3,900 cans of pate

The decision was adopted in the aftermath of the July 15-16 floods in the areas of Ocolis, Campeni, Sohodol and Rosia Montana, Agerpres informs..