Emil Nestor wins second round of Romanian Hillclimb Championship

Emil Nestor (Norma M20 FC) on Sunday won the first victory in his career at TOTAL Cheile Gradistei Cup, the second round of the the Romanian Hillclimb Championship.

Nestor was timed 03 min 37 sec 125/1000 (1 min 46 sec 514/1000 in the first round, 1 min 50 sec 611/1000, in the second), according to the site of the Romanian Car Racing Federation. Lucien Hora (Lola B99 / 50) was ranked second, at 076/1000, Costi Stratnic (Dacia STCC) ranked third with 5 sec 011/1000, Mihai Leu (Ferrari 458 Challenge Evo) finished on the fourth position, with 6 sec 631/1000, and Dani Otil (Radical SR4) on the fifth position, with 10 seconds 270/1000.The national champion en titre, Andrei Dumitrescu (Tatuus), ranked 10th.In the general ranking of the pilots, Lucien Hora ranks first with 43 points, followed by Emil Nestor, 40 points, Costi Stratnic, 27 points.The third round of the season will be the Total Trophy, which will take place in Poiana Brasov on June 9th.