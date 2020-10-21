Employees' in pharma and IT earnings over general market average (study)

The employees in the pharma and IT sectors have, still, earnings over the general market average in Romania, shows the data of the fifth edition of the study "Total Remuneration Survey", done by Mercer Marsh Benefits, according to AGERPRES.

In that context, Cluj-Napoca is for the second consecutive year the city in Romania in which employees are best paid, with an addition of 10 pct over the average of the national market. The next place is occupied by Bucharest, where employees win approximately 4 pct over the average, and Ploiesti (+1 pct over the general average).

The study that analyzes the average wage in each sector of activity that it compares to a general level shows that the top spots by domains are similar, as a hierarchy, with that of 2019, with a consolidation of the pharma area, where earnings are higher by 26 pct than the market average.

The second place on the rankings is occupied by IT, domain in which employees exceed by 17 pct the national average. Other domains in which earnings are higher compared to the general market are: SSC/BPO (+13 pct), Agriculture (+8 pct), Energy (+6 pct), and consumer goods (+2 pct).

At the opposite pole, with lower incomes, are domains such as: Logistics (-2 pct), Production (-3 pct), Transport (-4 pct) and Retail (-12 pct).

The estimates of the companies questioned in the specialty survey note, for 2021, an average increase of wages of 5 pct.

The Total Remuneration Survey - TRS Special Edition compiles the answers received from 109 participating organizations, with turnover between 25 and 50 million euro. The relevant industries of which the questioned companies are part of are: production (24 pct), consumption goods (24 pct), IT (8 pct) and energy (6 pct).

Mercer is a global company for consultancy in healthcare, remuneration and careers which is present on the Romanian market in the form of the partnership Mercer Marsh Benefits by which, its clients have at their disposal the only source of managing costs, risks and the complexity of benefits granted to employees. The network represents an association of the local offices of Mercers and Marsh in the entire world.