Employees of private companies, family members can get vaccinated at work

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Tuesday that employees of privately run companies can be vaccinated at work, with the approval of the Public Health Directorate (DSP), adding that their family members will also have the same access.

"We had two very important meetings on the vaccination campaign. Today we changed a few things, especially the way in which employees of private companies can be vaccinated at work, with the help of business operators and after being approved by the DSP. I spoke to DSP a few days ago, last week, and told them to support that with all their might. I also met representatives of business organisations, chambers of commerce, the SME Council, Hora, CDR, drug producers, and, very importantly, NGOs and patient associations. We need this vaccination campaign to be expanded," Citu said.

He added that members of the employees' families will also have access to these centres.

"Coming back to the vaccination campaign of company employees, one more thing: family members will have the same access. In those communities where there are no vaccination centres, but there is this vaccination centre of those companies, people in the community will be able to get vaccinated. We will make sure that the logistics allow that," he said.