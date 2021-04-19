Employers can organise a vaccination campaign at their own headquarters

Employers can organize a vaccination campaign at their own headquarters, in partnership with the official vaccination centres of the county Public Health Directorates, the head of the National Council of Small and Medium Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR), Florin Jianu, told a press conference on Monday.

"We call on our members, entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises, but also the business community in general, to support the vaccination campaign, especially considering the issuance of the Instruction No. 132 of April 12 2021 of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS-Cov-2, an instruction that enables employers, both large and small, to organize vaccination centres or to carry out vaccination campaigns in partnership with the official vaccination centres of the county health directorates. Economic operators can organize the vaccination campaign at their headquarters, they must identify a vaccination space, and there is a model plan for such vaccination spaces. The space must be in accordance with the hygienic-sanitary norms, comply with appropriate operating circuits, provide refrigerators that keep vaccination doses at temperatures between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius," said Florin Jianu.

The head of the National Council of SMEs explained that the employees who will be vaccinated in the centres organized by employers do not need scheduling in the vaccination platform, but the vaccinated persons will be registered in the National Electronic Vaccination Registry and they will be issued a vaccination certificate, agerpres.ro confirms.

The CNIPMMR head specified that such a vaccination centre will be organized at the Vitan Fair.

The document of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 presented on Monday by CNIPMMR is entitled "Measures to ensure the vaccination of employees of economic operators with the AstraZeneca vaccine."