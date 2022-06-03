Employers confederation's head: In the current context, a turnover tax will contribute to inflation

A turnover tax will contribute to inflation in the current context, as companies that are already good payers of taxes and duties are squeezed out by the multiple crises the economy is going through and will have to transfer these additional costs into prices, says Radu Burnete, employers confederation Concordia's chief executive.

"We find out again about new taxes in the press, although we have always asked to have some discussions about the Romanian tax system. The discussions do not materialize in a structured framework, but every week we hear other ideas. Last week was the progressive tax, this week it is the solidarity tax on turnover. (...) In the current context, a turnover tax will contribute to inflation. Companies that are already good taxpayers are being squeezed out by the many crises the economy is going through and will have no choice but to pass on these extra costs into prices.The turnover tax will soon become a tax on consumption," Burnete underscored in an opinion sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

He mentioned the need for debates in a framework that stimulates the best ideas and in which the participants decide "through a process of dialogue and alignment which are the best solutions to the problems we face". AGERPRES.