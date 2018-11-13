Enel X Romania roll out 2,500 point electric car charging network on EOr 20 ml isvestment

Enel X Romania, a member of Enel Group's advanced energy services division, plans to set up around 2,500 electric vehicle charging points in all the regions of Romania between 2019 - 2023, on a total investment of 15 to 20 million euro.

"Enel X Romania is committed to offering electric vehicle owners and fleets the opportunity to travel across the country from north to south and east to west, without having to worry about where to find the next charging point. Through this ambitious plan for the development of an extended charging infrastructure over the next five years, we will contribute to a cleaner and more sustainable transport in entire Romania," said Marius Chiriac, head of Enel X Romania, a company that was officially presented on Tuesday.The first charging points will be installed in 2019 in Bucharest, Timisoara and Constanta. The plan covers all areas of Romania so that the location and installation of the charging infrastructure is adapted to the growing use of electric vehicles in households, institutions and companies, as a result of fleet demand. About 300 charging points will be installed in 2019.Enel X Romania will provide the charging infrastructure installation service to the "Recharge Partners", such as shopping centers, supermarkets, restaurants and hotels that plan to attract electric vehicle users. The installation and maintenance of the charging infrastructure does not entail costs for the Recharging Partners, as they will in return provide parking space. The company offers a similar service to interested municipalities.Access to these public stations will be by app-based payment by credit card. There will be various fees available for car fleets, for individuals who seek a subscription, for those who use the car for longer time, and also for occasional users, said Marius Chiriac.This is a one hundred percent Enel investment.According to data presented by the Enel X manager, there are currently around 1,500 - 1,700 new electric cars in Romania and, according to optimistic estimates, their number will rise to 250,000 in 2050 or, in the pessimistic scenario - to only 80,000.





Chiriac also stated that charging the battery will cost an electric car owner 45 percent of the current monthly cost of gasoline or diesel.