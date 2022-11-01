Energy Authority approves 2022-2031 Development Plan for the National Gas Transmission System

The Development Plan for the National Gas Transmission System (PDSNT) for the period 2022-2031 was approved on Tuesday in the meeting of the Regulatory Committee of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), and the total estimated value of the investment works included in this plan is worth of approximately 3.6 billion EUR, told Agerpres.

According to the document, the total estimated value of the investment works for the development of the National Gas Transmission System (NTS) included in the 2022-2031 PDSNT is approximately 3.6 billion EUR, and the financing will be provided mostly from own sources and loans, but also from attracting European funds, non-refundable.

The NTS development plan also includes investments related to the storage of natural gas in order to ensure that the storage operators increase the capacity and flexibility of the underground deposits, the ANRE mentions.

"In the approval decision, we requested SNTGN [The National Gas Transmission Company] Tranzgas S.A. to carry out studies and pilot projects in the next period to establish the conditions for the transition to the gas-hydrogen mix, in accordance with the European strategy," the statement also says.