Energy demand is higher than cheap supply (Nagy-Bege, ANRE)

The crisis on the energy market is generated by the imbalance between demand and supply, because, at the moment, the demand is greater than the cheap supply, Nagy-Bege-Zoltan, vicepresident of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) told on Thursday a specialist conference.

"We don't necessarily have to make sophisticated investments in energy efficiency and go out of the way to invent new solutions. The first step would be to eliminate waste both at home, as simple citizens and household consumers, as well as at the level of public institutions, but also at the level of companies. To answer the question of whether there will be more regulations, I say that there will be if necessary. I think that the market regulates much more naturally than any other regulation. At this moment, given the crisis and the very high prices, the market naturally pushes us towards these measures," Nagy-Bege said.

He noted that, for years, digital transformation can be observed throughout the energy chain, from production, transport, distribution, supply to the consumer, which helps to streamline processes and reduce costs.

"All this also involves some medium-term, maybe long-term investments. Cities fall into the category of consumers. Cities are big consumers of electricity, thermal energy, gas, various fuels and any energy efficiency measures taken at the local level by which we steer towards waste or consumption reduction are absolutely welcome. We see that this is happening in many cities in Romania," the ANRE official said.

The development of smart cities and the orientation of sustainable technologies towards the inhabitants were among the topics analyzed, on Thursday, during the 7th edition of the "Smart Transformation Forum".