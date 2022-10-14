Energy minister: 900 million euros in investment from Modernization Fund for Gorj, Dolj counties

Almost 900 million euros from the Modernization Fund will be invested in Gorj and Dolj counties, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"On today's anniversary, I sent a clear message to the CEO (Oltenia Energy Compound, ed. n.): we are not closing anything, but, on the contrary, we are investing in modernization and preparing the compound for the future. Yes, Oltenia produces most of the electricity that Romania needs. That's why, in the last 3 years, the Government has allocated approximately 1 billion euros for the optimal functioning of the CEO," the government official claimed.

He pointed out that, for modernization, the CEO is currently going through a stage of change, but it is not closing. Also, there is no question of people going home, Agerpres informs.

"And I want us to be a team together, to complete this modernization project. In this sense, almost 900 million euros, from the Modernization Fund, will be invested in Gorj and Dolj counties. We are preparing for the future, for the energy independence of Romania," added Popescu.

In a previous post, he said that he participated in the 50th anniversary of the Rovinari power plant.

"Today I participated in this anniversary moment together with colleagues from the Parliament, from the local administration, from the CEO management, but also with former and current employees of the Rovinari Thermal Power Plant. In the 50 years of operation, the results are the following: over 220.5 TWh electricity produced, more than 1040 thousand total operating hours of the energy groups. The peak of the energy produced in the 50 years was recorded in 2006: approximately 7 TWh. I thank all those who contributed and contribute to the operation of the power plant. We are still concerned with modernizing the activity," Popescu said.