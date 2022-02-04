Energy Minister proposes Romania's inclusion in Southern Gas Corridor expansion plan

Energy Minister Virgil Popescu proposed today Romania's inclusion in the plan for the Southern Gas Corridor's expansion towards the Balkans and Central Europe, the Ministry announced in a release, Agerpres reports.

The Minister attended today the eighth annual ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council in Baku, the Republic of Azerbaijan, in what represents Romania's fifth participation in this event.President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev opened the meeting in the presence of European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simpson, of the Energy Ministers of the countries involved in the Southern Gas Corridor project, and of the countries wishing to join the project.In his intervention, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu expressed Romania's steady support for this project and for its expansion plans."Romania reiterates its concrete proposal to include the transport infrastructure provided by the Romania-Bulgaria Interconnection pipeline and the BRUA gas pipeline in the plan to expand the Southern Gas Corridor to the Balkans and Central Europe. We are looking forward to our proposal getting a positive assessment, as well as to talks being initiated as soon as possible between all stakeholders on the options offered by this regional transport infrastructure. The growing interest of many states in the region in accessing Azeri gas supplies is a huge opportunity for the future development of the Southern Gas Corridor, which should not be missed. Romania is ready to join the development efforts of the Southern Gas Corridor project, a strategic gas transportation infrastructure necessary for the stability of Europe's energy security. I also conveyed Romania's support, as a member state, for increasing Azeri gas imports to Europe as part of EU's gas supply diversification plan," the Energy Minister said.The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the most complex energy projects, involving seven countries and 11 energy companies, resulting in a 3,500-kilometer gas transmission system that has opened up a new gas supply route for Europe.The Southern Gas Corridor's Advisory Council has played a major role in the successful implementation of the project. The latest meeting of the Council reviewed the results of the first year of operation of this new gas transmission system and its role in the energy transition process and in consolidating Europe's energy security, as well as the opportunity to implement the second development phase of the project.Secretary of State George Niculescu, as well as representatives of gas producer Romgaz and oil company OMV Petrom also attended the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting.