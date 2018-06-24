Energy Minister: Romania fights for energy resources; Romanian companies must enter international market

Romania is fighting for energy resources and energy efficiency, with Romanian companies wishing to enter as quick as possible the international market, Minister of Energy Anton Anton stated on Monday, at the "Week of Commercial Diplomacy" event.

"Romania is a country that is blessed by God, producing energy from almost all possible sources. We are producing energy from coal, hydrocarbures, nuclear sources, wind and solar energy, from biomass and a lot of hydro energy. So why should we speak about energy if we are doing so well in this sector? We must speak about energy for Romania is no longer a fief as someone wanted it to be once, but a member of the International Community. Romania is a country that has neighbours and, besides that, it has strong companies in this field and I shouldn't be telling you how strong is Hidroelectrica, how strong is Transgaz, Electrica or Transelectrica. These companies are the ones that need to expand their activity beyond the Romanian borders. Romania is fighting for energy resources and energy efficiency and the Romanian companies wish to enter the international market as quick as possible," said Anton.According to the official, Romania has been for three years now Europe's top producer of renewable energy and, at the same time, a pillar of security in this area.He also added that an important item of the policies agenda, which was successfully achieved was the liberalization of the energy market.The Ministry of Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship (MMACA) has organized the event "Week of Commercial Diplomacy" in Bucharest, over June 25-29, which is a reunion of the main players in the economic and trade area.