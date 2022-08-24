Energy Minister says prosumer numbers up to a few tens of thousands

The quality of prosumer has been amended, which made the number of prosumers increase from a few hundred at the end of last year to several tens of thousands at this moment, Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu said on Wednesday, at a briefing at the end of the Government meeting.

"We started last year with the modification of the energy policy. Basically, we changed the quality of prosumer. The prosumer, I repeat, is that consumer who uses his electricity, produces electricity for his own consumption. We raised the level to 200 kilowatts of electricity production for own consumption and the quantitative compensation of the electricity produced with the electricity consumed, of the surplus, so that the prosumer can take it back, consume it in winter, when less solar energy is produced. I can tell you that the number of prosumers practically increased from a few hundred at the end of last year, when the law came into force, to several tens of thousands at this moment. And it is an increase at an accelerated rate," said Virgil Popescu, told Agerpres.

He emphasised that, currently, including at the new constructions that are being built it is considered the requirement to install photovoltaic panels on roofs, in the residential blocks, in SMEs, in production buildings, production halls, so as to reduce the cost of electricity for both citizens and industry,

He also said that at the beginning of this year, more than 1.5 billion euro worth of funds were approved through the Modernisation Fund, and about to be signed are the financing contracts with Transelectrica, worth 470 million euros, for projects on enlarging and strengthening the electricity transmission, "because, yes, we want to put more energy into the system, but this must also be taken over."