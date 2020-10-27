Energy prices for companies without supplier to be tied to stock quotes

Under a recent order of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) on the designation of suppliers of last resort, energy prices for non-household consumers without a supplier will take into account the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) quotations on the of the OPCOM energy exchange, according to AGERPRES.

The status of supplier of last resort (FUI) entitles the respective electricity supplier, for any network area, to provide universal service to domestic and non-household customers receiving universal service; to ensure the supply of electricity to non-household final users in its own portfolio who have not used the eligibility option and do not meet the requirements or have not requested to benefit from universal service and to take over as a last resort non-household customers that are no longer being supplied energy from any other source.

The designated FUI suppliers will be under an obligation to publish, in the dedicated section on their website, the prices charged for the supply of electricity in the last resort / universal service, for each network area.

The price charged to the users of universal service is established by each provider of last resort, on competitive criteria, making sure that it is reasonable, competitive, easily comparable, transparent and non-discriminatory.

The price of last resort (PUI), charged to non-household customers who do not use the universal service and are taken over because they are not supplied with electricity from any other source by the suppliers of last resort for electricity consumption from January 1, 2021, will be determined by the suppliers of last resort according to a formula that takes into account the Day-Ahead Market quotations on the OPCOM energy exchange.

"ANRE will designate at least 5 nationwide suppliers of last resort of electricity, either on a request for designation filed by a supplier, or by holding a selection process, if the number of designated last-resort suppliers is lower than 5 after the designation requests from the electricity suppliers are received," according to the ANRE order.