Energy production prices almost 75 pct up this October

Industrial producer prices (domestic and foreign market) were 26.8 percent up in October 2021 from the year-ago period amid a 74.71 percent surge in energy production prices over the reporting interval, shows data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), agerpres reports.

Compared to September 2021, industrial producer prices (domestic and foreign market) were 6.3 percent higher.

The industrial price index for the domestic market rose 8.69 percent compared to September 2021, and 32.42 percent YoY.The increase in the industrial producer price index for the foreign market was 2.06 percent compared to September 2021 and 17.47 percent compared to October 2020.By major industrial groups, the most important year-over-year increases were recorded in the energy sector (+74.71 percent), the intermediate goods industry (+24.13 percent), the durables industry (+11.21 percent), the capital goods industry (+8.91 percent), and the consumer goods industry (+6.29 percent).By activity sections, in the reporting period prices increased 69.09 percent for the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, 60.32 percent in the mining industry, 18.24 percent in the manufacturing industry, and 7.52 percent for water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities.Conversely, prices for printing and reproduction of recorded media saw the least increase, by just 1.38 percent.