Energy spot markets in Romania and Bulgaria have been coupled

The markets for the following day, spot, in Romania and Bulgaria, have been coupled, the first delivery day being Thursday, October 28, according to a press release sent by Transelectrica to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The new successful coupling is the result of the cooperation between the Designated Operators of the Electric Energy Market (OPEED) and the Transport and System Operators (OTS) in Bulgaria and Romania, namely IBEX EAD, OPCOM, ESO EAD and CN Transelectrica, along with the National Regulation Authorities, ANRE (National Regulatory Authority in Energy) and EWRC (Energy and Water Regulatory Commission).

"The interconnection' integration between Romania and Bulgaria in SDAC represents yet another major achievement for finishing the European target market model. CNTEE Transelectrica, acting as a transfer agent for the tender area of Romania, has finished today its first implicit trade exchange, for the date of October 28, 2021, with the transfer agent in Bulgaria," the press release also shows.

SDAC (Single Day-Ahead Coupling) allocates its limited trans-border transport capacity in the most efficient way by coupling wholesale electricity markets from various regions through a common algorithm, taking into account both the constraints from trans-border transport, thus maximizing social well-being.

The purpose of SDAC is to create a unique trans-border pan-European energy market for the next day. An integrated market for the following day increases the general efficiency of trading by promoting competitiveness, increasing liquidity and allowing a more efficient use of production resources throughout Europe.