EnerMin: Household electricity consumers to close free market contracts, at lower prices

Household electricity consumers should enter into new contracts in the free market, where they find lower prices than they would pay if they stay with the old contracts, from 1 January, Virgil Popescu, Minister of Energy, told AGERPRES on Monday.

This is in the context that, from 1 January 2021, the electricity market will be fully liberalised and consumers who remain with the old contracts will pay higher bills with values between 13 pct and 26 pct.

Asked what he recommends to consumers to do under these conditions, the minister replied: "There is the competitive market (free - ed. n.), which is cheaper than the universal market (the old regulated market - ed. n.) and there is Hidroelectrica, which has a lower price from January 1. People should look at the ANRE (National Authority for Regulation in Energy) website, at the price comparison, and make their best offer. I said a couple of weeks ago, when Hidroelectrica announced a 4 pct reduction in the electricity price from 1 January that anyone who is not satisfied with the current supplier can choose a supplier from the competition market, that is to say, move to Hidroelectrica, which until now offers the lowest price and from 1 January lower than this year's price and lower than the regulated price which is until 31 December."

In his view, suppliers at the moment are speculating the conservatism of domestic customers, who are not used to looking for and comparing new offers.

The representative of the Ministry of Energy also said that there is no question of delaying the liberalisation of the market, as requested by the Intelligent Energy Association.