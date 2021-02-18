EnerMin Popescu, Hungarian Minister Szijjarto on Black Sea gas, BRUA pipeline

Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu had a working meeting on Thursday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, during which the emphasis was placed on the need to develop bilateral relations between the two states, especially in the field of energy.

"Specifically, we talked about the Black Sea gas, the BRUA pipeline and the Hungarian perspective on this important project, given that we want to find viable solutions for the diversification of food and transport sources, in order to strengthen energy security. We agreed to intensify the dialogue in order to collaborate on the discussions that will take place at the level of the European Union in order to meet the objectives of the transition to clean energy, using a technologically neutral diversified energy mix," Virgil Popescu wrote on Facebook.

The meeting was also attended by E.S. Ambassador Zakonyi Botond and Secretary of State Mosoczi Laszlo on behalf of Hungary and Secretaries of State Dan Dragan, Niculae Havrilet and representative with special tasks of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for energy security Cristian Badescu, on behalf of Romania.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Catalin Drula met on Thursday, at the Ministry of Transport, with Peter Szijjarto, the two officials discussing the very good collaboration between Romania and Hungary in the field of transport and transport infrastructure, including in the period characterized by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, they addressed issues of common interest related to bilateral cooperation in the field of transport and transport infrastructure, with particular emphasis on investment projects in road and rail infrastructure, road transport, reduction of border waiting times for rail transport, and also transport on the Danube.

The 8th session of the Joint Romanian-Hungarian Inter-Governmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, expected to take place in the first part of April 2021, in Budapest, was also reviewed.