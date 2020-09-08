Enfranchised citizens whose ID documents expired between March 1 - Sep 27 can still cast ballots

The enfranchised citizen shall cast his/her ballot in the September 27 local elections only at the polling station where he/she is registered on the permanent electoral roll, or at the polling station his/her domicile or residence is assigned to, as the case may be; the voter whose identity document has expired between March 1 and September 27 can still exercise his/her right to vote based on the respective document, states a a decision issued by the Central Electoral Bureau on the unitary application of the provisions on the exercise of the voting right in the local elections.

According to the respective decision, the voter who, until September 4, has changed his/her residence to an address other than his/her domicile shall cast his/her ballot only at the polling station his/her residence street is assigned to, and shall be entered on the additional roll if he/she did not request to be registered on the permanent electoral roll with his/her residence address.

The voter who did not change his/her identity card after the change of the boundaries of the administrative-territorial unit where his/her domicile or residence is located shall vote at the station the street entered on his/her Id document as his/her domicile/residence street is assigned to.

The Romanian citizens can exercise their right to vote in the September 27 ballot with one of the following identity documents: identity card, electronic identity card, temporary identity card, identity booklet or diplomatic passport, electronic diplomatic passport, office passport or electronic office passport, and in the case of military school students - the military service card. The documents must be valid on voting day.

The EU citizens registered on the additional electoral roll can exercise their right to vote on the basis of any valid document certifying their identity.

The European voter who is not registered on the additional electoral roll may vote with the document certifying his/her identity issued by the EU member state he/she is a citizen of, accompanied by the document stating his/her address in Romania, or on the basis of the registration certificate or of the permanent residence card, and shall be registered on the additional electoral roll, BEC states.

The European voter who holds a registration certificate or a permanent residence card that has expired between March 1 and September 27 can still exercise his/her right to vote on the basis of this document.