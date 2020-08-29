Entry of foreigners in Ukraine - restricted as of Saturday until Sept 28; transit - allowed

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs that from August 29, 00:00 hrs, until September 28, the entry of foreign citizens and stateless persons on the territory of Ukraine is restricted.

According to an MAE release sent to AGERPRES, the following categories are exceptions: first degree relatives of Ukrainian citizens; persons holding a work permit in Ukraine; specialists arriving in Ukraine at the invitation of representatives of Ukrainian companies; persons in transit who hold documents confirming their departure from Ukraine within a maximum of 2 days from entry into its territory; persons who have the right of permanent or temporary residence in Ukraine, confirmed by supporting documents; people arriving to study; persons arriving in Ukraine for medical treatment; drivers of freight vehicles, crew members of aircraft, sea and river vessels and train crews; cultural personalities who arrive at the invitation of cultural institutions; people who participate in sports competitions; people carrying STEM cells for transplant; members of the official delegations of foreign states, employees of international organizations, as well as the persons accompanying them, who arrive at the invitation of the President of Ukraine, Parliament, the Government, the Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Persons in the categories listed must present at the state border a medical insurance to cover the costs of any treatment for COVID-19 and / or the costs of quarantine costs. The insurance policy must be issued by an insurance company registered in Ukraine or by a foreign company that has a representative office in Ukraine.

The following categories of persons will also have access to the territory of Ukraine (without needing a COVID-19 insurance policy): refugees or persons in need of international protection; the staff of the diplomatic missions and consular offices of foreign states, the representatives of international organizations accredited in Ukraine, as well as their family members or persons arriving in Ukraine at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; military instructors of NATO member states and states participating in the "Partnership for Peace" program or persons arriving in Ukraine at the invitation of the Ministry of Defence.

Information on the new measures ordered by the authorities can be accessed at the following link, available in Ukrainian: www.kmu.gov.ua.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends consulting the websites: www.mae.ro/node/51934, kiev.mae.ro, cernauti.mae.ro, odessa.mae.ro and www.mae.ro.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs brings to mind that Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Romanian Embassy in Kiev: 0038 044 500 9932; 0038 044 500 9934; 0038 044 500 9935, of the Consulate General of Romania in Chernivtsi: 00380372545445, of the Consulate General of Romania in Odessa: 00380487221017; 00380487257828, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the Call Center operators on a permanent basis.

Also, the Romanian citizens who face a difficult, special situation, with an emergency character have at their disposal the emergency telephone number of the Romanian diplomatic mission in Kiev: 00380936252717, of the Romanian consular office in Chernivtsi: 00380635669918 and of Romania's consular office in Odessa 0038 0955412788.