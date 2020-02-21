EnviMin announces plans to set up a state-owned bear sanctuary to ease pressure on Zarnesti Libearty refuge

Acting Environment Minister Costel Alexe announced on Friday that his ministry will submit this month an application for an EU-funded project providing for setting up a bear sanctuary on land belonging to the Kronstadt Brasov Public Local Administration; according to the Minister, this will take away some pressure from the Millions of Friends Association (AMP), which manages the Libearty sanctuary in Zarnesti.

"The ministry I am heading will submit this month an application under the Large Infrastructure Operational Program, for a 10 million euro project aimed at improving bear management in Brasov County, specifically we'll build a new sanctuary. Finally, the Romanian state moves to also build such a refuge and this will shoulder the pressure put on AMP president Cristina Lapis, so that this species protected by law should have as good as possible conditions, for the protection of biodiversity," said Alexe, who visited today the Zarnesti bear sanctuary.He also mentioned that families in the mountain counties will receive this year through the Environmental Fund Administration 5,000 kits to help them protect their households against bears and reduce damage caused by these animals.According to Alexe, the kit is a system that generates electrical impulses, and the program amounts to 1.5 million euros.In other news, the EnviMin praised the county and county seat administrations for the major steps taken to improve air quality."Only Bucharest is currently subject to an infringement procedure before the European Court of Justice, the cities of Brasov and Iasi have these Air Quality Implementation Plans ongoing and Brasov has taken important steps to reduce pollution. Following the investments made, the air quality sensibly increases from one month to another," said Alexe, adding that two mobile laboratories will be purchased this year, one of which will be deployed to Brasov.

AGERPRES