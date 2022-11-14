EnviMin Tanczos: RON 500 million for the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure

The Ministry of the Environment, Water and Forestrty (MMAP) has announced the release of a new financing programme for the development of an electric vehicle charging infrastructure for which RON 500 million have been earmarked, told Agerpres.

According to Environment Minister Barna Tanczos, the types of stations for which funding will be granted are those of a normal power of at least 3.7 kW and 22 kW at the most.

"There is a spectacular increase in the sales of electric vehicles in Romania. It is a signal that, on the one hand, the public understands better and better the importance of non-polluting transport; on the other hand, it is the clear result of the Rabla Plus program. At the same time, this effort must also be supported by the development of charging infrastructure everywhere in the country. We have earmarked RON 500 million for charging stations of a normal power of at least 3.7 kW and 22 kW at the most," Tanczos said in a social media post.

Eligible applicants for the programme run by the Environmental Fund Administration (AFM) are: public institutions (including public schools), territorial administrative units, as well as territorial administrative subdivisions of the city of Bucharest, areas that are not territorial administrative but are certified as tourist resorts, as well as intercommunity development associations.