Environment Fund Administration approves over 3,000 files in Photovoltaic Green House Program

A number of 3,072 files were accepted within the Photovoltaic Green House Program, 19 appeals being also admitted, the Environment Fund Administration (AFM) announced on Tuesday.

The AFM has published new lists of approved files within the Photovoltaic Green House, the Car Scrappage Scheme Classic, the Car Scrappage Scheme Plus, Energy Efficient House and Clean Romania Programs, following the meeting of the Approval Committee on September 20, 2022.

For the Car Scrappage Scheme Classic Program, 295 files were approved for 414 vehicles and 9 motorcycles, and for the Car Scrappage Scheme Plus - 227 files for 353 electric vehicles, of which 275 were purely electric and 77 hybrid electric and 1 electric motorcycle. Also, 5 appeals were admitted for 12 vehicles, of which 1 hybrid electric vehicle and 11 purely electric vehicles., told Agerpres.

At the same time, an appeal was admitted within the Energy Efficient House Program.

According to the cited source, a file worth 17,327.40 lei was approved within the Clean Romania Program.

The lists of files accepted under these programs are posted on the website www.afm.ro.