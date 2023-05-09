Environment Minister launches new session of 'Photovoltaic Green House' programme.

Minister of the Environment, Water and Forests Barna Tanczos will hold a press conference on Tuesday on the occasion of the launch of the "Photovoltaic Green House" programme, the ministry announced, told Agerpres.

According to the source, the president of the Environment Fund Administration (AFM), Laurentiu-Adrian Neculaescu, will be present at the event.

Individuals can apply for the new session of the "Photovoltaic Green House" Programme from May 19 until May 26, through the dedicated IT application, while religious units can submit applications for funding between June 27, 10:00 am, and June 29, 11:59 pm, the AFM announced earlier this month in a press release.