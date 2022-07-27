Environmental Fund Authority approves 855 files

A number of 855 files have been accepted under the Casa Verde Fotovoltaice [Photovoltaic Green House - editor's note], and 8 others under the Iluminat Public [Public Lightning - editor's note] programmes, the 2021 session, the Environmental Fund Administration (AFM) informs on Wednesday.

AFM has published new lists of approved applications under the the Photovoltaic Green House, Public Lighting and Rabla Plus [Car Scrappage - editor's note] Programmes following the meeting of the Approval Committee on July 27, 2022, Agerpres.ro informs.

For the Rabla Plus Programme, 45 applications were approved for 57 electric vehicles, of which 33 were purely electric and 24 were hybrids.

The lists of applications accepted under these programmes are published on the Website www.afm.ro, in the sections related to the Casa Verde Fotovoltaice, Iluminat Public and Rabla Plus Programmes.