'Epidemics in history of Romanian Principalities. Documentary evidence', exhibition on display at National History Museum, as of October 27

The exhibition "Epidemics in the history of Romanian Principalities. Documentary evidence", mounted by the National Archives of Romania, will open, from Thursday, October 27, until Sunday, November 7, in the Lapidarium hall of the National History Museum of Romania.

According to a press release of the National Archives sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the exhibited documents capture the way in which the institutions of the time responded to the challenges of these diseases, what the methods to stop their spread were and the traces they left in society.

The National Archives of Romania, a repository of the memory of the past, have preserved documentary evidence since the twelfth century.

"Today, on the 190th anniversary of the existence of the modern Romanian state, in the current pandemic context, we turn our gaze to the past with the help of archival documents to discover other epidemic episodes in the Romanian Principalities and how they were overcome. Over time, many epidemics affected different areas of Romania's current territory, from the plague epidemic to the cholera epidemic that ravaged the nineteenth century, to the epidemics of chickenpox, typhoid fever and Spanish flu, at the end of the First World War," states the cited source.