Epidemiologist Vasile Ţurcan was decorated by the Bishop of Bălţi

His Eminence Antonie offered epidemiologist Vasile Ţurcan the highest distinction of the Diocese of Bălţi for laypersons: “The Cross of Bălţi”. It was granted for “his contribution to the development of medical science” and for “his qualities as a man, a patriot and a Christian”, the eparchy officials announced, basilica reports.

The awarding ceremony was organized on the occasion of a visit made by the Bishop of Bălţi to the local psychiatric hospital.

His Eminence thanked the medical staff for their sacrifice and effort to save human lives in the context of the actual pandemic. The hierarch assured the staff they are in the prayers of the Bălţi Diocese’s clerics.

Vasile Ţurcan is a well-known epidemiologist, a doctor in medicine and author of over 150 scientific publications. He has registered 147 inventions in epidemiology, for which he was distinguished with golden medals of the 1st and 2nd degree. He was awarded the honorary title of “The best ratio maker of the year in the Republic of Moldova” (for years 2014 – 2017).

He has also received the High Appreciation Certificate from the World Health Organization. In 1996 he was awarded the distinction of „Emeritus Person of the Republic of Moldova”.