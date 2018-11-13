EPP’s parlamentary group: Looking for clear actions of Romanian govt’s to fight coruption

The European People's Party (EPP) group of the European Parliament demands clear actions from the Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed. n.) to combat corruption and show political will for the proper functioning of the rule of law, following the adoption on Tuesday by the European Parliament of a non-legislative resolution regarding the rule of law in Romania.

"In the context of Romania's taking over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, the European Parliament will guarantee that this presidency does not undermine the European values we tirelessly fight for, such as the observance of the rule of law. Unfortunately, the situation in Romania has continued to deteriorate. That is why we demand clear actions on the ruling Social Democratic Party's behalf, to combat corruption and show political will for the proper functioning of the rule of law," the EPP says.The European Parliament on Tuesday passed a non-legislative resolution on the rule of law in Romania 473-to-151 votes and 40 abstentions, a text that affirms "the deep concern" of the Euro-deputies towards the judicial and criminal legislation's reform in Romania and "condemns the violent and disproportionate intervention of the police forces during the Bucharest protests" in August 2018.As a reaction to the above-mentioned vote, MEP Roberta Metsola, the EPP's coordinator in the EP's Committee for Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs, said: '"In the past months, the Romanians took to the streets to make their voice heard. These people only wish to have their European values respected as promised when Romania integrated in the EU. They want a strong gov't that defends the rule of law. Their voice has not been listened to by the Romanian authorities. I want to assure the people in Romania that the European Parliament is seeing them, is hearing their voice and will not fail them."According to the EPP's representative, the changes in the judicial system in Romania in the course of 2018 are the opposite of what the European citizens expect from the legislators they have elected to represent them. "The people expect transparence, justice, rule of law and democracy. This is what they deserve. This is what the EPP group will always fight for," Roberta Metsola stressed.The EPP MEPs have given assurances that they will monitor the situation in Romania and will continue to demand the observance of the European values: integrity, transparence and justice.