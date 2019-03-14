EPP secretary-general: List of PNL candidates to European Parliament elections - a good blend of professionals

Secretary General of the European People's Party (EPP) Antonio Lopez on Friday stated that the list of PNL (National Liberal Party) to the European Parliament elections represents "a good blend of professionals," also adding that it's a very good thing the first spot belongs to "a specialist in communication."

"I was glad to see the PNL list - it is a good blend of professionals, who worked with me in the European Parliament. I saw the name of Sigfried Muresan, Daniel Buda, Cristian Busoi, who are interesting MEPs, persons I have worked very well with in the European Parliament in the past five years, alongside others who are very well seen here, in Romania. I also think that it's a very good thing the first spot on the list belongs to a specialist in communication. The number one candidate, Rares Bogdan, who will join us tomorrow [Saturday - editor's note], shows the connection that the PNL wants to make between Brussels and Romania - communication. It's not important to just do it, but also to say you do it. We need specialists in communication. (...) I believe this is a very good choice. The entire EPP team will be here tomorrow, in Bucharest, alongside our candidate for the EC presidency Manfred Weber," Antonio Lopez told a press conference he held jointly with the PNL leader, Ludovic Orban, on Friday.

He reaffirmed that, for the European People's Party, "Romania is the first," which is why the biggest event of the EPP campaign counting for the European Parliament elections takes place in Bucharest.

"And we also keep our promise - that this must be a campaign connected with the local and regional candidates. We want to bring Brussels closer to the realities at local level, which is why hundreds of politicians from all over Europe will gather in Romania to discuss things people are really interested in," said Antonio Lopez.

In his turn, Ludovic Orban underscored the importance of the meeting in Bucharest of the EPP.

"The event tomorrow is the most important ever hosted by the PNL - the EPP meeting and of the regional and local leaders of the EPP, with more than 150 mayors, presidents of regions from different countries in the EU being expected to attend. And there will also be more than 3,000 locally elected officials of PNL. We are glad to have the EPP secretary general, Antonio Lopez Isturiz, here, and also the Romanian president and the future President of the European Commission, the EPP candidate Manfred Weber," said the Liberal leader.

Orban specified that during his meeting with Antonio Lopez they discussed about the cooperation between PNL and EPP during the electoral campaign for the European Parliament elections, respectively "the coordination of messages, preparation of the best answers to challenges and expectations of the citizens in the EU countries."