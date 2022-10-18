EPP Women's Biro Rozalia: Women's delegation of Ukraine asked us to mediate the dialogue for peace

Romania organized, for the first time, the Autumn Academy of the Women's of the European People's Party (EPP Women), which took place between October 14 and 15 in Cluj-Napoca and was attended by around 70 representatives of the EPP from 42 organizations from 24 countries, informed the president of the EPP Women, Biro Rozalia.

According to her, the women's delegation of Ukraine requested "an official position of the EPP Women in which they condemn the aggressive war, by which they call on the decision-makers to come to the negotiating table and start the dialogue to build a peace solution for a ceasefire as soon as possible".

"I was honored, as the president of the European People's Party Women (EPP), to be able to bring this event to our home, for the first time in Romania. I chose Cluj because it is a city with a prestigious past and offers incredible opportunities for the present and the future. I was glad that the two European Commissioners Dubravka Suica and Mariya Gabriel responded favorably, as they also have the position of vice-president within the women's organization of the EPP," Biro Rozalia told a Tuesday's press conference. AGERPRES