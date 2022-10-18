EU Anti-Trafficking Day - Parliament Palace, illuminated in blue on Tuesday

The facade from the Constitution Square of the Parliament Palace will be illuminated in blue on Tuesday, between 19:00 and 19:30, to mark the EU Anti-Trafficking Day.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Chamber of Deputies, the initiative belongs to the ProTECT Platform and the European Center for Legal Education and Research (ECLER). The action is supported by the Youth and Sports Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and aims to raise public awareness about human trafficking.

"By illuminating the building in blue, the initiators of this demarche show their solidarity and determination in the fight against human trafficking, thus joining the institutions around the world that mark the day," the press release states. AGERPRES