 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

EU Anti-Trafficking Day - Parliament Palace, illuminated in blue on Tuesday

Cristi Șelaru
Palatul Parlamentului Casa Poporului

The facade from the Constitution Square of the Parliament Palace will be illuminated in blue on Tuesday, between 19:00 and 19:30, to mark the EU Anti-Trafficking Day.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Chamber of Deputies, the initiative belongs to the ProTECT Platform and the European Center for Legal Education and Research (ECLER). The action is supported by the Youth and Sports Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and aims to raise public awareness about human trafficking.

"By illuminating the building in blue, the initiators of this demarche show their solidarity and determination in the fight against human trafficking, thus joining the institutions around the world that mark the day," the press release states. AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.