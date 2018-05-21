EU Commissioner Cretu says she leaves saddened from Romania because society is getting more divided

European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu stated on Tuesday in Bacau that each time she leaves Romania she is sad because the society is more an more divided, adding that the greatest risk is that of "losing the confidence in ourselves."

"We have entered the Centennial year and I believe that the greatest risk is that of losing the confidence in ourselves, to be an increasingly more divided society. Unfortunately, this is my perception after this visit to Bacau and Romania, in general. Each time, I leave saddened because the society is getting divided every day that goes by. The stake for Romania is that of uniting our forces for a better future, and you, the youngsters have an essential say in this regard," Corina Cretu told the conference called "Dialogue with the citizens."The European official underscored that Romania has been a full member of the European Union for ten years, but there are still things to solve in terms of joining the Schangen, free movement or double standard for food."It is our duty to fight to have equal rights with all the citizens of the European Union. And I believe that we are on the right track. (...) We are on the path of our strengthening as a member of the European Union. We do whatever is in our powers to show what are the benefits of belonging to the European Union. I think that Romania's pro-European direction cannot be questioned, even if sometimes the European project is not perfect. We have this unique opportunity to improve it from within. It is for the first time in history when we have this voice to say our opinion in respect to the budget, too," Corina Cretu stated.The European Commissioner paid a visit on Monday and Tuesday to Bacau, where she toured a series of landmarks funded with European money, met with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and European Funds Minister Rovana Plumb, and also organised the debate called "Dialogue with the citizens."