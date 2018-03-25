EU enlargement and Eastern Partnership - discussed by ForMin Melescanu and his Lithuanian counterpart, Linas Linkevicius

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu and his counterpart from the Republic of Lithuania, Linas Linkevicius met on Monday within the official visit of the head of the Lithuanian diplomacy in Bucharest with discussions revolving around the enlargement of the European Union and the Eastern Partnership, included.

The talks evoked the importance of the 1918 moments for both Romania and the Republic of Lithuania, the latter celebrating 100 years since the restoration of independence. The two officials tackled the stage of bilateral relations, with a focus on sectoral and economic cooperation and exchanged opinions on topical themes of the EU agenda and on security matters, reads a press release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES The discussions revealed the fact that Romania and the Republic of Lithuania have a close relation, with a special development potential. The Romanian Foreign Affairs minister affirmed that "the historical parallelism grants our relation a significant character of continuity, solidarity, friendship and similar perceptions with regard to regional priorities."The two officials also discussed about ways to consolidate bilateral trade exchanges, which, although on a positive trend, "are still below potential, as well as about opportunities to develop sectoral cooperation," the quoted source specifies.Minister Teodor Melescanu showed that Romania supports the EU enlargement and is interested in maintaining this topic on the European agenda. He mentioned the need to back the EU enlargement process with the Western Balkan states as well as granting special attention to the eastern Partnership states. Melescanu pointed out, in the context, the importance Romania gives to nearing the Republic of Moldova to the European Union.Other priority topics on the EU agenda were also reviewed, such as the future of Europe, the Brexit, the Multiannual Financial Framework, the talks highlighting similarities of stance and the determination to deepen the European design.The talks also evinced the special interest of both Romania and the Republic of Lithuania in regional security. In the context, both dignitaries underscored that the two countries need to pursue their efforts to convince their partners of the importance of strengthening NATO's eastern flank security. Moreover, they emphasised the importance of a strong trans-Atlantic relation."I want to express appreciation for the opportunity of noticing once more that Lithuania is a country with which we share multiple interests and common stance at EU, regional level and as regards security and I voice my conviction that today's talks have contributed to the evolution and consolidation of bilateral dialogue," the Romanian Minister concluded according to the MAE release.