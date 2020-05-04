EU Funds Minister Bolos: 75,000 health workers to collect risk incentive

Budget allocations for the payment of the financial incentive to coronavirus frontline medical personnel amount to 120 million euros and will cover 75,000 beneficiaries, but the funds will be supplemented if necessary, Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos said on Monday.

"From the reports we've had so far, this is the estimated number of personnel who have been involved in [at-risk] medical activities during this period and I hope we can fit into this number. If this is not possible, we will supplement the funds. All those who have been involved in the treatment of Covid patients will receive this incentive, because it is moral and right for those who have been exposed to this risk to collect benefits as approved by the Government of Romania," Bolos told TV broadcaster Digi24.

He emphasized that three new categories will get the risk incentive, and disbursements will be made in May.

"We have three new categories of medical incentive beneficiaries: community nurses - who provide primary medical care for the elderly, the staff of the National Forensic Medicine Institute who work with Covid-19 infected dead bodies, and health workers who have already been infected with Covid. The incentives will be disbursed in May. The paying and the employer units have two options: paying the incentive alongside the salary benefits, or paying the amounts due for April separately, this May. Basically, there would be two months of risk incentive payment - April and May, for the duration of the state of emergency," said the official.