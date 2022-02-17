EU Funds Minister Vilceanu: Agency for Healthcare Infrastructure will be subordinated to Health Ministry

The Minister of European Investments and Projects, Dan Vilceanu, stated, on Thursday, that the National Agency for Development of Healthcare Infrastructure (ANDIS) will be established at the Health Ministry, not subordinated to the National Investment Company or the General Secretariat of the Government.

"ANDIS will be done at the Health Ministry. I had these discussions also with Mr. Rafila. And it's normal to be this way, because you can't break health policy from investments in healthcare," said Dan Vilceanu, asked in Parliament if the Health chapter of the PNRR [National Recovery and Resilience Plan] can be renegotiated so that ANDIS is no longer subordinated to the Health Ministry, but to the National Investment Company or the General Secretariat of the Government.

Asked if the sum of 25 million euro for ANDIS consulting with the European Investment Bank, the minister said: "The sums earmarked there don't necessarily have to be spent like that. It's true that a sum for consultancy was allotted. If consultancy costs less, you can certainly use that sum for other investments in Healthcare. You don't have to transfer it. It's in the Health chapter."

"There is an allotted sum for ANDIS - 5 million with 25 million [e.n. - for investments and consultancy, respectively]. Obviously if instead of 30 million, the establishment or building of ANDIS costs 10 million, for example, due to the contract or negotiations results in a smaller sum, the remaining 20 million can be used for other investments in healthcare. (...) No contract is signed, because, as we are talking, for example, in what regards investments in the area of healthcare, we are in the area of normative acts, government decisions. For example, when talking about hospitals, the criteria by which you select hospitals for investments must be established. We are not at that moment," Vilceanu added, Agerpres informs.