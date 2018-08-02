Euro trades at 4.6206 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.62061 US dollar USD 3.99081 Swiss franc CHF 4.01021 British pound GBP 5.1905100 Japanese yen JPY 3.57271 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24061 Russian rouble RUB 0.06291 new Turkish lira TRY 0.78421 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.58061 gram of gold XAU 154.96441 SDR XDR 5.5735The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.