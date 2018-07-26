Euro trades at 4.6273 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.62731 US dollar USD 3.95021 Swiss franc CHF 3.97691 British pound GBP 5.2112100 Japanese yen JPY 3.56471 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23771 Russian rouble RUB 0.06281 new Turkish lira TRY 0.81811 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.58261 gram of gold XAU 155.90391 SDR XDR 5.5554The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.