Euro trades at 4.6283 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.62831 US dollar USD 3.94871 Swiss franc CHF 3.99421 British pound GBP 5.1922100 Japanese yen JPY 3.53981 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23901 Russian rouble RUB 0.06331 new Turkish lira TRY 0.80551 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.57781 gram of gold XAU 154.73231 SDR XDR 5.5455The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.