Euro trades at 4.6315 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.63151 US dollar USD 3.98441 Swiss franc CHF 3.99531 British pound GBP 5.2136100 Japanese yen JPY 3.58291 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23821 Russian rouble RUB 0.06331 new Turkish lira TRY 0.81771 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.58261 gram of gold XAU 156.19581 SDR XDR 5.5793The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.