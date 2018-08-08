Euro trades at 4.6427 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.64271 US dollar USD 4.00391 Swiss franc CHF 4.02911 British pound GBP 5.1631100 Japanese yen JPY 3.60301 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24321 Russian rouble RUB 0.06081 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74111 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.58711 gram of gold XAU 156.31681 SDR XDR 5.5975The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.