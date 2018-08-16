Euro trades at 4.6569 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.65691 US dollar USD 4.08891 Swiss franc CHF 4.10431 British pound GBP 5.1960100 Japanese yen JPY 3.69741 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24631 Russian rouble RUB 0.06061 new Turkish lira TRY 0.66231 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59431 gram of gold XAU 154.71751 SDR XDR 5.6740The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.