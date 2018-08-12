Euro trades at 4.6590 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.65901 US dollar USD 4.08541 Swiss franc CHF 4.12121 British pound GBP 5.2228100 Japanese yen JPY 3.68171 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24791 Russian rouble RUB 0.06121 new Turkish lira TRY 0.62411 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59341 gram of gold XAU 156.94801 SDR XDR 5.6723The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.