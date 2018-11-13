Euro trades at 4.6590 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.65901 US dollar USD 4.13401 Swiss franc CHF 4.09241 British pound GBP 5.3404100 Japanese yen JPY 3.62881 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24321 Russian rouble RUB 0.06101 new Turkish lira TRY 0.75491 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59451 gram of gold XAU 159.49221 SDR XDR 5.7055The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.