Euro trades at 4.6607 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.66071 US dollar USD 4.09371 Swiss franc CHF 4.11521 British pound GBP 5.2200100 Japanese yen JPY 3.70931 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24651 Russian rouble RUB 0.06021 new Turkish lira TRY 0.59451 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59501 gram of gold XAU 158.39431 SDR XDR 5.6825The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.