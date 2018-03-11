Euro trades at 4.6616 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.66161 US dollar USD 3.78641 Swiss franc CHF 3.98611 British pound GBP 5.2472100 Japanese yen JPY 3.55211 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22531 Russian rouble RUB 0.06661 new Turkish lira TRY 0.99051 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.59851 gram of gold XAU 160.31111 SDR XDR 5.4909

The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.

AGERPRES .