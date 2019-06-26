Euro trades at 4.7199 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.71991 US dollar USD 4.15411 Swiss franc CHF 4.25311 British pound GBP 5.2701100 Japanese yen JPY 3.85801 Moldovan leu MDL 0.22811 Russian rouble RUB 0.06581 new Turkish lira TRY 0.71951 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60451 gram of gold XAU 187.91521 SDR XDR 5.7721The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.