Euro trades at 4.7317 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.73171 US dollar USD 4.28581 Swiss franc CHF 4.30721 British pound GBP 5.1905100 Japanese yen JPY 3.92881 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23891 Russian rouble RUB 0.06721 new Turkish lira TRY 0.76721 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.62101 gram of gold XAU 193.82131 SDR XDR 5.8718The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.