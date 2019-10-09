Euro trades at 4.7502 lei

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Wednesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON1 Euro EUR 4.75021 US dollar USD 4.32521 Swiss franc CHF 4.35261 British pound GBP 5.2877100 Japanese yen JPY 4.03111 Moldovan leu MDL 0.24471 Russian rouble RUB 0.06661 new Turkish lira TRY 0.74021 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.60701 gram of gold XAU 208.85331 SDR XDR 5.9084The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries